Former Chelsea manager Frank Lampard would surely relish the opportunity to take over at Leicester City, according to his former team-mate Glen Johnson.

Lampard has been out of work since leaving his position at Chelsea back in January, and was recently linked strongly with the Norwich City job before Dean Smith landed the role instead.

Johnson now thinks Lampard could be tempted to take over at Leicester amid speculation linking Brendan Rodgers with the Manchester United job.

“I’m sure Lamps is being proactive in terms of trying to get a seat, and, as we know, these managerial seats at these good clubs don’t come around often,” Johnson said.

“If the seat at Leicester does become available, then it’s a fantastic football club with bloody good players.

“He’d bite your arm off for the chance.”

Lampard did some decent work at Chelsea, though they won’t exactly regret replacing him with Thomas Tuchel after the success he’s had.

Still, Leicester could do a lot worse if they do end up losing Rodgers in the near future.