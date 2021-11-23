Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips has suffered a head injury while partying in London.

According to a report from The Telegraph, Phillips required treatment after hitting his head in a popular nightclub called the Cirque Le Soir.

However, this was sanctioned by Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa, who gave his team the Monday off and allowed those who remained in London following his sides 2-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur to embark on a team-bonding session.

The injury was described as a grave that caused a cut in The Telegraph’s report, and after being assessed by Leeds medical staff, Phillips was deemed fit to train on Tuesday, ensuring that he doesn’t become another player in the Leeds medical department ahead of their trip down to the south coast to play Graham Potter’s xG fanatics Brighton and Hove Albion.

It will come as a relief to many Leeds fans that England’s player of the year for 2021 has not suffered a more serious injury.

With an already thin squad becoming more and more stretched with every injury suffered, Bielsa and his team need to push through until they can get some key attacking assets back to full fitness, such as Raphinha, Patrick Bamford and Rodrigo