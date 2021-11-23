Manager responds to press conference questions about Manchester United links

Sevilla manager Julen Lopetegui gave an intriguing response to questions about the Manchester United job in his press conference yesterday.

The Spanish tactician has been one of the names talked up as a possible candidate to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, alongside other high-profile coaches like Mauricio Pochettino, Brendan Rodgers and Erik ten Hag.

Still, it seems Lopetegui was in no mood to dwell on the Man Utd links, simply saying he didn’t want to discuss something so “absurd”.

Lopetegui has a big game coming up for his Sevilla side, so it’s not too surprising he wasn’t keen to spend his press conference talking about a possible move to the Premier League.

Still, the former Spain manager didn’t exactly rule out the move to Old Trafford, so it might be that this will still be one to watch in the weeks ahead.

Solskjaer was sacked on Sunday after Saturday’s humiliating 4-1 defeat away to Watford, with Michael Carrick set to take charge of the first-team until a replacement can be found.