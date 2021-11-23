With 10 minutes still to go in their Champions League match against Villarreal, Manchester United were still holding on for a valuable point.

It was then that the one moment that Cristiano Ronaldo needed, arrived.

As with any others that have come his way during the 2021/22 campaign, he took the fullest advantage, lofting the ball over the stranded Yellow Submarine keeper.

With Jadon Sancho adding a second late on, it put the gloss on another great away performance, and put United clear at the top of the table with one final group game remaining.

The match showcased Ronaldo’s talent for coming up big in the major moments of matches once again.

It left Manchester United’s fans in no doubt as to the place that Ronaldo holds in the pantheon of greatness.

Given how long the Portuguese has been in amongst the goals and at the highest levels of the game, it’s on wonder the Red Devils believe he’s the best ever.

The goals that have secured us points in the Champions League that have secured us points this season have been scored in the 78th, 81st 91st and 95th minute. All of them scored by this man. Clutch. pic.twitter.com/jWLi9qhSLT — Burty (@david93burt) November 23, 2021

This is why Ronaldo is the greatest of all time ? pic.twitter.com/kmGkQ7OFHU — San Zuen? (@sanzuen1) November 23, 2021

Man like Paul Merson tried to single him out calling him the problem. Ronaldo will continue to silence them all. Also so happy for Sancho he deserved that moment. pic.twitter.com/sM01VYSFXp — Javi (@UtdJavi) November 23, 2021