Video: Man Utd legend criticises Harry Maguire for what he did after Watford sending-off

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has suggested it was wrong of Harry Maguire to go out to a restaurant after the embarrassing defeat to Watford on Saturday.

Watch the video below as Ferdinand discussed Maguire on his Vibe with Five YouTube show, with his co-presenters not exactly impressed with the Red Devils captain’s antics.

Maguire was pictured out at a restaurant just hours after being sent off in the 4-1 defeat at Watford, with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer also just about to be sacked.

Ferdinand tried not to go in too heavily on Maguire, but you can tell it’s not something he approved of, and that he wouldn’t be seen out for dinner in those circumstances…

See below for one of the images doing the rounds of Maguire enjoying himself not long after that crushing defeat at Vicarage Road…

Is this the behaviour of a Man Utd captain during such a big club crisis? Let us know in the comments below!