Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette reportedly has a whole host of major transfer suitors in for him as he nears the end of his contract.

The Frenchman is looking set to be a free agent in the summer, with no sign of a new deal being on the horizon for him at the Emirates Stadium.

Lacazette is now being linked with a number of big names, with AC Milan, Atletico Madrid, Marseille and Newcastle United all among his admirers.

One imagines the 30-year-old will prove a decent signing on a free, even if he hasn’t been a regular starter at Arsenal for some time now.

Newcastle in particular seem like they’d benefit from this kind of big-name signing to kick-start their new era under their wealthy Saudi owners.

The Magpies won’t be able to chase signings like Erling Haaland or Kylian Mbappe straight away, so there’s some sense in starting off with someone like Lacazette.

It will be interesting to see if the former Lyon man prefers to stay in England over offers from his native France, however, as well as tempting opportunities in Italy and Spain.