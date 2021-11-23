FOUR clubs chasing surprise transfer swoop for Arsenal star

Arsenal FC Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette reportedly has a whole host of major transfer suitors in for him as he nears the end of his contract.

The Frenchman is looking set to be a free agent in the summer, with no sign of a new deal being on the horizon for him at the Emirates Stadium.

Lacazette is now being linked with a number of big names, with AC Milan, Atletico Madrid, Marseille and Newcastle United all among his admirers.

One imagines the 30-year-old will prove a decent signing on a free, even if he hasn’t been a regular starter at Arsenal for some time now.

Alexandre Lacazette looks set to leave Arsenal
More Stories / Latest News
Zlatan Ibrahimovic names the one problem with “amazing club” Manchester United
Manager responds to press conference questions about Manchester United links
Good news for Manchester United as PSG players sense major change could be imminent

Newcastle in particular seem like they’d benefit from this kind of big-name signing to kick-start their new era under their wealthy Saudi owners.

The Magpies won’t be able to chase signings like Erling Haaland or Kylian Mbappe straight away, so there’s some sense in starting off with someone like Lacazette.

It will be interesting to see if the former Lyon man prefers to stay in England over offers from his native France, however, as well as tempting opportunities in Italy and Spain.

More Stories Alexandre Lacazette

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.