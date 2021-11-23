Newcastle United are reportedly planning a significant play in the transfer market with the acquisition of Lille striker Jonathan David.

The Canadian striker, who has scored for the French side in tonight’s Champions League, is being linked to The Magpies by French outlet le10sport, which Lille said to be willing to allow the him to leave in January due to the clubs current financial circumstances.

Against the odds, Lille won the Ligue 1 title last season, but saw a mass exodus of players in order to help the clubs financial situation in the subsequent summer.

David, who has scored 12 goals in 20 appearances so far this season, could be the latest to depart the French Champions and would certainly be a welcome introduction at Newcastle.

The Toons top goalscorer this season Callum Wilson is quite injury prone, and when he doesn’t play the goals tend to dry up. David would provide good competition for the starting xi or would be able to come in as a starter should new boss Eddie Howe choose to use two strikers in a bid to stay up.