Newcastle United manager has followed in the footsteps of new Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte by banning a food item.

However, as opposed to Conte banning sauces such as Ketchup, Howe has banned something a little more solid; biscuits.

Speaking to the Chronicle, Howe admitted that while Ketchup had not yet been banned, he was not happy with some other items floating around the dressing room.

He said: “I haven’t banned ketchup at the moment. I will speak to our nutritionists to see if that’s something we need to do.

“Biscuits aren’t flying around here I can assure people of that. There are things we have banned, our sports science team.

“Historically there were some things I was not happy to see flying around the changing room, some foods thinking back I had to get involved but I don’t want to go into detail on that.”

It speaks to the large contrast that Howe wants to implement on this Newcastle squad, with The Magpies still winless in their opening 12 Premier League games, seeing the team sit at the bottom of the table with the second worst goal difference in the division.

While former manager Steve Bruce was often accused of having a negative style of football that was accustomed to allowing the team and club to simply tread water, Howe’s system’s historically have a lot more flair to them, with his Bournemouth teams often being very entertaining for better or worse.

Howe has expressed a desire to get two or three per cent more out of his squad fitness wise, and that could well be the difference in allowing them to stave off relegation this season, which would be a catastrophe considering the clubs recent takeover from the Saudi-backed PIF.

Newcastle will be hard pressed to find a win this weekend against an in-form Arsenal, but they will need to pick up one soon to show the fruits of Howe’s early labour.