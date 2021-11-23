Palmeiras’ newly elected president has Manchester United ace at the top of her transfer wish list.

The contract of Edinson Cavani expires in June, but the 34-year-old could be departing during the January window. One club that will try their best to land the Manchester United man is Brazilian giant Palmeiras.

With the recent election of Leila Pereira to become Palmeiras president, the club will see spending go up to reinforce their squad for next season. One target that the São Paulo-based club is Cavani, as R7 columnist Cosme Rimoli writes.

The information stated in the media outlet suggests that board members are exchanging messages and warning that they’ll pursue Cavani. The striker has long been a target in South America as Boca Juniors was a club that had its eyes on the Uruguay international.

However, the striker decided to extend his contract with Manchester United for another season.

Nonetheless, with the depth at forward, Cavani isn’t seeing as much playing time as he’s used to, so the striker could consider leaving rather than remaining with The Red Devils, especially after the sacking of manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær.

It will be interesting to see whether Palmeiras pays a fee for the forward or stays patient and agrees to a pre-contract that begins in July.