Manchester United may reportedly have been given some encouraging news on the managerial front, with Paris Saint-Germain players supposedly expecting that Mauricio Pochettino could be replaced by Zinedine Zidane imminently.

The Red Devils have just parted company with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and Pochettino has been strongly linked with the job by BBC Sport and others.

Now a report from Marca adds that PSG players think Pochettino could be heading out of the Parc des Princes to be replaced by Zidane, with murmurings already going on between the club’s stars.

Man Utd fans will surely be hoping there’s something to these latest rumours, with Pochettino looking the ideal candidate to take over at Old Trafford.

The Argentine showed his huge potential during his time in charge of Tottenham in the Premier League, and although his spell at PSG has been a little underwhelming, it wouldn’t be surprising if he remained highly regarded by key figures at United.

BBC Sport also mention the likes of Brendan Rodgers and Erik ten Hag, but Pochettino seems the strongest candidate out of all of those.

The 49-year-old has previously shown that his coaching style could be a good fit for MUFC, with an emphasis on playing good football whilst keeping things tight at the back.

During his time at Spurs, Pochettino also showed he can get the best out of talented young players – something that’s an important part of the tradition of Man United.