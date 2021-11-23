How Pochettino to Manchester United would impact Pogba transfer situation

Mauricio Pochettino leaving Paris Saint-Germain for Manchester United could reportedly have a major impact on the future of Paul Pogba.

The Argentine looks set to be allowed to leave PSG for Man Utd, with the Ligue 1 giants keen to hire former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane as his replacement, according to Todo Fichajes.

The report adds that Zidane’s presence at PSG would then help the club keep hold of star player Kylian Mbappe – as well as luring Pogba to the French capital.

Pogba is nearing the end of his contract with United and will be a free agent in the summer, and it perhaps makes sense that he’d be tempted to move to France’s biggest club to play under his country’s biggest football icon.

Red Devils fans will surely have mixed feelings about this news, with Pogba a top player on his day, even if he’s been pretty inconsistent in his time in the Premier League.

Overall, if hiring Pochettino means losing Pogba, most United supporters would probably view that as a compromise they’re willing to make.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has just been sacked after a dire run of form, and it’s vital that MUFC get their next managerial appointment right after so many poor choices since Sir Alex Ferguson retired.

Pochettino looks a cut above the likes of Solskjaer, Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho and David Moyes, and he could surely do fine work with this squad, even if Pogba isn’t a part of it.