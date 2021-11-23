Liverpool are reportedly eyeing a surprise transfer deal for Chelsea attacking midfielder Christian Pulisic amid doubts over his future.

The USA international hasn’t quite lived up to his true potential in his time at Stamford Bridge so far, and it seems he could soon be on the move, with Liverpool one of his suitors, according to Calciomercato.

While it’s not often we see Premier League title rivals selling to each other, it could be that Pulisic would be better off playing under Jurgen Klopp than under Thomas Tuchel.

Chelsea have a host of other attacking options who could make it difficult for Pulisic to break into Tuchel’s XI on a regular basis, and many would also argue he’s never quite looked right for the Blues’ style of play.

The 23-year-old’s best form probably came in his time at former club Borussia Dortmund, and he might find the style of football at Liverpool more similar to that setup.

Liverpool also need to think about making changes in attack as Sadio Mane isn’t getting any younger, while Roberto Firmino hasn’t been at his best for some time.

There’s also the issue of Mohamed Salah’s contract expiring in 2023, meaning LFC might do well to think about ensuring they have more players there to replace the Egyptian if he ends up leaving.

Of course, it would probably take more than just Pulisic to replace Salah, but the American starlet is a fine talent who has more to offer than we’ve seen from him so far.