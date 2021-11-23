Lille midfielder Renato Sanches has hinted he could be open to a transfer to Arsenal or AC Milan after a move to Barcelona fell through in the summer.

Sanches has shone in Ligue 1 in recent times and it seems it was only an injury that prevented him from getting a move to the Nou Camp for this campaign.

The Portugal international revealed this in an interview with L’Equipe, in which he also suggested he’s continued to talk to his agent about possible transfer destinations, name-dropping Arsenal and Milan in the process.

Discussing his situation and his thoughts on leaving Lille, Sanches said: “Maybe AC Milan and Arsenal are interested, but I don’t know.

“I’ve spoken to my agent, I know which clubs are calling me but I can’t say right now. But I know I’m ready.

“If an offer comes in, I’ll find out what’s best for me.”

Arsenal fans will no doubt be intrigued by this, with Sanches likely to be a quality signing if they could pull it off.

The 24-year-old would give the Gunners something a little different in midfield, which has been an area of weakness in Mikel Arteta’s squad for some time.

Granit Xhaka has had an up-and-down career at the Emirates Stadium, while Thomas Partey hasn’t really lived up to expectations, so there could surely be room for someone like Sanches to come in.

If Barcelona or Milan remain interested in Sanches, however, one imagines they’d be more tempting than Arsenal right now.