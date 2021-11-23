Michael Edwards closing in on one more huge deal for Liverpool before leaving

Liverpool sporting director Michael Edwards will reportedly aim to pull off one final major deal before leaving the club at the end of the season.

Edwards has been a key part of the Reds’ recent success due to his tremendous work in the transfer market, and he’s now hoping to tie down star player Mohamed Salah to a new contract before moving on.

The Egypt international was one of Edwards’ most inspired signings, alongside big names like Virgil van Dijk, Sadio Mane and Alisson, but his long-term future has been in doubt in recent times.

Salah will be a free agent at the end of next season and Liverpool could really do with securing his future, though Team Talk now report that Edwards is on the case.

This would be a great parting gift from Edwards to LFC fans, as keeping Salah is surely more important than almost any signing the club could realistically make.

Team Talk add that it’s thought that Salah is not in fact demanding as much as £500,000 a week, despite some media reports floating that figure.