Fabrizio Romano has made it clear he thinks Chelsea are firmly in the running to seal the potential transfer of Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni.

The talented 21-year-old has really caught the eye in Ligue 1 in recent times, and it seems only a matter of time before a bigger club swoops in for him.

According to Romano, speaking to Talk Chelsea in the video below, the Blues have been in frequent contact with Tchouameni’s agent over this potential move, with the Frenchman seeming to be one of their main priorities, described by Romano as a player they really “appreciate” for that defensive midfield role…

?”Next summer they want to go for a defensive midfielder and Tchouameni is still one of the players they appreciate and always been in touch with his agent.” – @FabrizioRomano believes #Chelsea have interest on signing Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni. pic.twitter.com/2QWT1gfM4A — Talk Chelsea (@talkchelsea) November 23, 2021

Romano also mentions Real Madrid could be in for Tchouameni, so it might not be entirely straightforward for Chelsea to get this deal done.

Fans of the west London giants will surely be hoping to see Tchouameni rocking up at Stamford Bridge, however, as he seems like the ideal player to eventually succeed N’Golo Kante in the middle of the park.

There’s not exactly much sign of Kante slowing down any time soon as he continues to shine for Chelsea, but he’ll turn 31 later this season, so it’s probably smart to start thinking about a younger player who could take over from him in the next year or so.