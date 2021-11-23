Chelsea in frequent contact with agent over potential transfer of ideal Kante successor

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Fabrizio Romano has made it clear he thinks Chelsea are firmly in the running to seal the potential transfer of Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni.

The talented 21-year-old has really caught the eye in Ligue 1 in recent times, and it seems only a matter of time before a bigger club swoops in for him.

According to Romano, speaking to Talk Chelsea in the video below, the Blues have been in frequent contact with Tchouameni’s agent over this potential move, with the Frenchman seeming to be one of their main priorities, described by Romano as a player they really “appreciate” for that defensive midfield role…

Romano also mentions Real Madrid could be in for Tchouameni, so it might not be entirely straightforward for Chelsea to get this deal done.

More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal star lined up for surprise transfer to Euro giants
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sealed his own fate with Cristiano Ronaldo transfer, and has left his Man Utd successor with a huge problem
Video: Fabrizio Romano names potential transfer suitors for Chelsea misfit

Fans of the west London giants will surely be hoping to see Tchouameni rocking up at Stamford Bridge, however, as he seems like the ideal player to eventually succeed N’Golo Kante in the middle of the park.

There’s not exactly much sign of Kante slowing down any time soon as he continues to shine for Chelsea, but he’ll turn 31 later this season, so it’s probably smart to start thinking about a younger player who could take over from him in the next year or so.

More Stories Aurelien Tchouameni

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.