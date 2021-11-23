“These tests are really, really, really missed” – Man City ace discusses the lack of friendlies against European nations for Brazil

The FIFA World Cup is less than a year away, and as teams begin qualifying for the tournament, there’s discussion as to which nation will be the favorite.

For some, Brazil is at the top of the list of countries that can win the World Cup, which would be ideal for the country as next year marks 20 years since they last won the competition. As a result, there’s pressure to win the tournament.

Heading into the World Cup, one of the regrets Brazil national team goalkeeper Ederson has, and it’s likely a sentiment shared within the squad, is the lack of matches against European sides heading into the tournament.

“These tests are really, really, really missed because it’s difficult for us to play against a great European team. I don’t know if we’ll have the opportunity to play before the World Cup, so it’s complicated,” Ederson said to TNT Sports Brazil.

“I don’t know what the plan is, who makes decisions at the CBF in relation to this, but I think they should change a little, put a friendly against the European team because sometimes they schedule each friendly that is difficult to understand. And you don’t know why they’re setting up this friendly. But these are not our decisions. Against our will or not, the decision is theirs. Therefore, we have to respect it.”

As of now, Brazil has nothing lined up for the summer against any European nations over the summer to prepare for the World Cup that starts in November. Nonetheless, that can change if the Seleção can put together friendlies with any interested countries.