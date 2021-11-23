Video: Timo Werner puts the gloss on Chelsea Champions League performance for the ages

Chelsea FC
It was the perfect end to a perfect evening of football for Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea side.

Italian giants, Juventus, were put to the sword in west London with the Blues going to town in the Champions League.

Trevoh Chalobah, Reece James and Callum Hudson-Odoi had already put the hosts into a winning position, and it was left to Timo Werner to put the gloss on an authoritative performance from the European champions.

Pictures from beIN Sports and Exxen

