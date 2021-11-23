It was the perfect end to a perfect evening of football for Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea side.

Italian giants, Juventus, were put to the sword in west London with the Blues going to town in the Champions League.

MORE: Lineker admits he was wrong

Trevoh Chalobah, Reece James and Callum Hudson-Odoi had already put the hosts into a winning position, and it was left to Timo Werner to put the gloss on an authoritative performance from the European champions.

Thank You Timo Werner!! #CheJuv ????????

Mount Rudiger Tuchel Chalobah Reece James Thiago Silva Saul Lukaku Chelsea Jorginho Azpi Kante ??? pic.twitter.com/y4B5Z1cSk2 — It’s Chelsea (@darlingbrown10) November 23, 2021

Pictures from beIN Sports and Exxen