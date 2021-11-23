(Video) A confused Jurgen Klopp reacts to a journalists strange question on PSG and Man United situation

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reacted with bewilderment to a question about the situation at Manchester United and Paris-Saint Germain.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Klopp was asked if he could provide some insight for what a new manager at a club like United what would feel like knowing they would need to compete with other big rivals such as Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea.

The charismatic German responded by saying that he hadn’t given Man Utd a thought and hadn’t thought about the impact a manager could have since he took charge of Liverpool, some six years ago.

You can watch the full video below.

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

With United in the manager market due to the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, many names have been linked to the job, including the subject of the question Klopp was asked, Mauricio Pochettino, who has been linked with the United job this week (ESPN).

The United board have a big task to appoint the right manager going into one of the most crucial parts of the season.

