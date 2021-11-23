Callum Hudson-Odoi has put Chelsea 3-0 ahead in their crucial Champions League group stage game against Italian giants Juventus.
The Chelsea academy product slotted home Chelsea’s third goal straight after Reece James volleyed a shot into the Juventus goal to double the hosts lead.
Ruben Loftus-Cheek was instrumental in the goal, carrying it forward to enable Chelsea to squeeze Juventus into conceding possession after a poor clearance and then picking up the ball in a tight area and managing to poke the ball to Hudson-Odoi who finished the move expertly.
Chelsea will go level on points with Juventus but will take top spot in the group thanks to a better head to head record and goal difference. Getting a seeded or unseeded position in the last 16 could be crucial for Chelsea as they look to retain the Champions League title.