Callum Hudson-Odoi has put Chelsea 3-0 ahead in their crucial Champions League group stage game against Italian giants Juventus.

The Chelsea academy product slotted home Chelsea’s third goal straight after Reece James volleyed a shot into the Juventus goal to double the hosts lead.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek was instrumental in the goal, carrying it forward to enable Chelsea to squeeze Juventus into conceding possession after a poor clearance and then picking up the ball in a tight area and managing to poke the ball to Hudson-Odoi who finished the move expertly.

You can watch the full video below

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports

Chelsea will go level on points with Juventus but will take top spot in the group thanks to a better head to head record and goal difference. Getting a seeded or unseeded position in the last 16 could be crucial for Chelsea as they look to retain the Champions League title.