Video: Chalobah smashes Chelsea ahead against Juventus despite controversy

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Stamford Bridge was in full voice on Tuesday night when Chelsea took on Juventus in the Champions League.

The decibels went even higher when Trevoh Chalobah smashed home after 25 minutes.

As Chelsea celebrated, the Bianconeri surrounded the referee after the ball had appear to hit an arm before landing at Chalobah’s feet.

The goal stood, putting Thomas Tuchel’s side in the box seat for qualification for the knockout stages and a decent Round of 16 tie.

