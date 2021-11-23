(Video) French football journalist outlines the astronomical fee Manchester United would need to sign Pochettino

Manchester United would need to pay a fee upwards of €10m in order to pry Mauricio Pochettino away from Paris-Saint Germain.

That is according to French football journalist Jonathan Johnson, who outlined what would be needed on United’s part in order to bring the former Tottenham Hotspur manager back to England.

He told Sky Sports that Pochettino has struggled to adapt back to life in the French capital, citing a strained relationship with the PSG hierarchy as well as a seeming unwillingness to speak French unless absolutely necessary.

Furthermore, the Argentine’s family are not based in Paris with him, instead continuing to reside in London.

United are in the market for a new manager after relieving United legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer of his managerial duties.

With Pochettino reportedly keen on a return to England, Manchester United would be a good destination for him, but whether the United board see it the same way is another matter altogether.

