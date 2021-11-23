Now a successful pundit on talkSPORT, Ray Parlour was an incredibly successful and consistent attacking midfielder for Arsenal during their glory years.

Rarely a headline-grabber, Parlour was, nevertheless, an important member of some of the best Arsenal squads in recent memory.

Speaking on talkSPORT on Tuesday, he recounted the amazing story of the day of his debut for the Gunners.

Normally playing for his brother’s five-a-side team on Tuesday nights, he was summonsed for his first-team bow at Liverpool.

Watching on at a pub back in Romford, his brother’s team’s opponents recognised one of the players…