Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho has scored his first goal for his new club, and what a crucial goal it is.

Following a big money move from German side Borussia Dortmund, the young Englishman has struggled to adapt to life in the Premier League and at Manchester United.

But tonight, putting in a man of the match display, Sancho thundered home his first goal for the club, helping to see them through to the last 16 of the Champions League.

After winning the ball back via Fred, Scott McTominay played a ball into the channel for Cristiano Ronaldo who played a lovely pass inside to Marcus Rashford. The United academy product then passed the ball into Bruno Fernandes who managed to poke the ball towards Sancho despite his mis control of the pass, which resulted in Sancho blasting the ball into the net off the bar.

You can watch the full video below.

Jadon Sancho bags his first Man Utd goal! A thumping finish to complete a cracking counter and seal the win ? Job done in Spain.#UCL pic.twitter.com/bOiPrZytEn — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 23, 2021

Pictures courtesy of BT Sport

With Sancho’s first goal for the club it breaks a significant barrier for him, and hopefully he can now kick on and show the same type of form that he displayed at Borussia Dortmund.

The 2-0 win also signifies a Manchester United clean sheet that is just their second shut out of the season. It is also United’s first win away in Europe since MD1 at Paris-Saint Germain last year.