After Chelsea’s magnificent Champions League performance against Juventus, manager, Thomas Tuchel, had every right to feel proud of his players.

Stamford Bridge was rocking as the Blues demolished the Bianconeri by four goals to nil to take charge of the group ahead of the final round of group stage matches.

In his post-match press conference, the German was keen to accentuate the positives, suggesting that it was an outstanding result for his team.

His joy was tempered, however, by an injury to Ben Chilwell.