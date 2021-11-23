It was just the tonic that Manchester United needed after the turmoil of the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Michael Carrick masterminded a 2-0 win over Villarreal which has guaranteed the Red Devils’ progression into the knockout stages of the Champions League.

MORE: Lineker admits he was wrong

The interim manager was keen to talk up the manner of the performance after the match.

Carrick also had words of praise for Jadon Sancho, whose goal sealed the victory after Cristiano Ronaldo, who else, had unlocked the door for the visitors.