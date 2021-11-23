Tottenham and West Ham are reportedly both pursuing a transfer move for Braga striker Vitinha.

The Portugal Under-21 international has shone in recent times, looking a bright prospect for the future who could soon earn himself a big move.

It seems Vitinha now has major suitors in the Premier League, with London rivals Spurs and West Ham reported as being his biggest admirers, according to Calciomercato.

Both these teams could surely benefit from strengthening up front at the moment, as they’re a little overly reliant on their main front-men.

At Tottenham, Harry Kane is the man they look to for goals, and if he’s not firing the rest of the side can struggle a bit.

Likewise, West Ham don’t have much depth behind Michail Antonio, so could do well to bring a promising young forward like Vitinha in.

The 21-year-old wouldn’t necessarily come in to be first choice straight away, but he has the ability to slowly work his way into both of those teams.