West Ham United are plotting a big money transfer swoop for La Liga star Youssef En-Nesyri.

According to a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes.net, via Hammers.News, the East-London outfit are eyeing up a move for the striker in January as they look for someone to cover and challenge for the first team striker spot alongside Michail Antonio.

The 24-year-old has been a big player for Sevilla since joining from Leganes in January 2020, scoring 33 goals and assisting twice in 87 appearances, including an impressive six goals in 10 Champions League appearances.

Another Spanish outlet in the form of Estadio Deportivo, have rated the striker at £42m, a fee that West Ham could now reach thanks to the recent investment of Czech entrepreneur Daniel Kretinsky.

A transfer for a striker could be important for West Ham due to their current reliance and lack of depth behind Antonio.

The Irons used to have Sebastien Haller in that squad role, but since selling him to Ajax in January of this year they have failed to buy a replacement, despite a big outlay in the summer that saw Nikola Vlasic, Alex Kral and Kurt Zouma join the club.