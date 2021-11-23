Tottenham manager Antonio Conte is reportedly pushing for his club’s board to give him around €40million to seal the transfer of Roma ace Nicolo Zaniolo.

The Italy international has impressed in Serie A, though he’s also found himself slightly out of favour at the Stadio Olimpico in recent times.

Still, it seems Conte rates Zaniolo highly and wants him as part of his rebuilding job at Spurs, according to a report from Spanish outlet Todo Fichajes.

It remains to be seen if Spurs will give Conte the backing to get this deal done, but the player himself is said to be open to leaving Roma in pursuit of first-team football.

Tottenham could do well to pay up and take a gamble on Zaniolo, who looks like a young player with the potential to improve under the right manager.

Conte could be ideal for the 22-year-old’s development at this stage in his career.