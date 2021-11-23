Zlatan Ibrahimovic names the one problem with “amazing club” Manchester United

Former Manchester United star Zlatan Ibrahimovic has explained the problems at his old club amid their struggles in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era.
The veteran Sweden international, now at AC Milan, spent a year and a half at Old Trafford, and says he found that during his time with the club they spent too much time focusing on the past.
Ibrahimovic, meanwhile, insists he prefers to focus on the present, and it could be that he’s just perfectly summed up what keeps going wrong at Man Utd.
Speaking to the Guardian, he said: “I had a great experience in England. Manchester United are an amazing club and we won a couple of trophies.
“They talk too much about the past. When I went there I said: ‘I’m here to focus on the present and to make my own story.’
“But when you have too much it becomes like a loop. You have to think about the present or you should go to a hospital and clean your head.”
It certainly seems like United have lost their way in recent times, and their move to hire a club legend in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer majorly backfired.
Even re-signing Cristiano Ronaldo this summer increasingly looks like it wasn’t the best decision, with no one at the club apparently capable of taking it forwards into a new era.
Perhaps MUFC could do with taking a leaf out of Ibrahimovic’s book and avoid getting too attached to the past.
1 CommentAdd a Comment
Sir Alex Ferguson era is the problem , he picked moyes and every manager who has followed. He put Phelan back in place , he promoted carrick. He is still controlling everything without doing the work. His era is gone so should he be. All these wingers that have been bought over the last few years are a waste of money, keeping the aging midfielders is a waste of wage resources. All the old players who are experts are scared to upset there old boss, so they do pathetic reviews. Ole was never capable, but ferguson could control everything with a puppet in place.
Ibrahimovic is 100 % correct a new era should be put in place, someone who can build a real structure such as in place at clubs like Ajax. Financial experts should have no say in football matters and should never be seen. Feguson and Mclean were amazing managers last century. move on by changing to a modern structure and quickly,