Zlatan Ibrahimovic names the one problem with “amazing club” Manchester United

Former Manchester United star Zlatan Ibrahimovic has explained the problems at his old club amid their struggles in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era.

The veteran Sweden international, now at AC Milan, spent a year and a half at Old Trafford, and says he found that during his time with the club they spent too much time focusing on the past.

Ibrahimovic, meanwhile, insists he prefers to focus on the present, and it could be that he’s just perfectly summed up what keeps going wrong at Man Utd.

Speaking to the Guardian, he said: “I had a great experience in England. Manchester United are an amazing club and we won a couple of trophies.

“They talk too much about the past. When I went there I said: ‘I’m here to focus on the present and to make my own story.’

“But when you have too much it becomes like a loop. You have to think about the present or you should go to a hospital and clean your head.”

It certainly seems like United have lost their way in recent times, and their move to hire a club legend in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer majorly backfired.

Even re-signing Cristiano Ronaldo this summer increasingly looks like it wasn’t the best decision, with no one at the club apparently capable of taking it forwards into a new era.

Perhaps MUFC could do with taking a leaf out of Ibrahimovic’s book and avoid getting too attached to the past.