Newcastle United and Leicester City have reportedly both been in talks over a potential transfer deal for Olympiacos wonderkid Aguibou Camara.

The 20-year-old has really caught the eye in Greece in recent times, with Premier League clubs now showing a strong interest in him, according to the Sun.

Newcastle and Leicester seem to bee among Camara’s main suitors, but the report also mentions Liverpool as taking a close look at him as well.

It’s widely expected that Camara will move to a bigger club in the near future, and it seems those close to him expect that he’d be keen to play in the Premier League.

Newcastle are under new ownership, so their fans will be hoping to see quality signings like this in the near future, while Leicester have a strong record when it comes to identifying young talent on the cheap.

Camara would likely cost around £20million, and one imagines the Guinea international will end up being a bargain for that kind of price.