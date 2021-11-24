Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka has made it clear he’d be keen on a transfer back to his former club Borussia Monchengladbach.

The Switzerland international left Gladbach for Arsenal in 2016, and has had a mixed spell at the Emirates Stadium since then.

It now seems Xhaka would be ready to return to the Bundesliga giants in the near future, telling a podcast he’d be open to going back once his current contract with Arsenal expires.

“I never made the move from Borussia to Arsenal for the money. It was a dream for me to play in England,” Xhaka said.

“I have just extended my contract, which still has two and a half years to run.

“Then I’ll be 32, and if Max Eberl (Monchengladbach’s director of sport) is willing to bring me back when I’m 32, my door will be open.”

Arsenal fans probably wouldn’t be too fussed if Xhaka ended up leaving the club earlier, in all honesty!

The 29-year-old has had his moments for the Gunners, but he’s mostly been a bit of a disappointment and the club would probably do well to make more signings in the middle of the park in the near future.