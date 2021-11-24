Xavi Hernandez is certainly making his mark at Barcelona, both on and off the pitch.

Although qualifying for the Champions League Round of 16 will be a tall order, it’s within the scope of possibilities that Barca could go to Bavaria and beat Bayern Munich on their own patch.

Even if the Catalans aren’t able to pull off a shock, two clean sheets in his first two games despite being without some of his major stars is a great start for Xavi.

There’ll be tougher assignments to come of course, though the former midfielder is likely to approach them in exactly the same way.

On the front foot, using their passing and ball manipulation to draw teams in before hitting them right where it hurts.

According to Sport he’s also pinpointed the striker that he wants the club to sign in January.

Basel’s Arthur Cabral has 23 goals and four assists in 24 games this season, so the Brazilian is in red hot form.

However, there is something bigger in play here.

Martin Braithwaite is yet to come back from injury so will be vying for a place in the team, and current centre-forward, Memphis Depay, could also find himself out on his ear just a few months after joining.

The Dutchman would, at least, bring in some much needed funds, which could be utilised elsewhere.