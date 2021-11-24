Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is reportedly eager to go all out for the transfer of Borussia Dortmund wonderkid Jude Bellingham.

The England international is one of the most exciting young talents in Europe at the moment and it seems clear he will have a great career ahead of him, though it’s not yet clear where that will be.

According to Todo Fichajes, Liverpool are joined by Manchester United in showing an interest in Bellingham, who would likely cost around €120million to prise away from Dortmund.

Bellingham is clearly a priority target for Liverpool, with this report stating that he’d be a hugely important signing for Klopp, who wants to go on to build his team around the hugely talented 18-year-old.

Liverpool fans will be excited by this news as they could probably do with making changes in that department in the near future, with Georginio Wijnaldum yet to be replaced since leaving in the summer, while Jordan Henderson is not getting any younger. Elsewhere, the likes of Thiago Alcantara and Naby Keita haven’t really lived up to expectations.

There’s clearly room there for a key role for Bellingham, but he’d also be an important signing for Manchester United, so it’s unsurprising to see Todo Fichajes linking them with an interest in him too.

The teenager already looks better than most of the Red Devils’ options in the middle of the park, and it’s surely worth splashing the cash to bring him in and replace under-performing players like Paul Pogba, Fred, Nemanja Matic and Scott McTominay.

In truth, though, Bellingham would surely prefer a move to Liverpool over United right now, given the respective trajectories of these two clubs.