“Carrick’s at the wheel man!” – Jamie Carragher hilariously trolls Man United legend

Liverpool FC Manchester United FC
Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has hilariously trolled Rio Ferdinand over that famous old video of him talking up Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s suitability for the Manchester United job.

The pundit took to Twitter to mock Man Utd legend Ferdinand as he responded to caretaker manager Michael Carrick guiding the Red Devils to victory against Villarreal in the Champions League last night.

Carrick is taking temporary charge of United since Solskjaer’s sacking, but Carragher has jokingly given a knee-jerk reaction similar to that of Ferdinand when he called for Solskjaer to also get the job full time after a bright start as interim manager…

See below for the original clip of Ferdinand as he backed Solskjaer before the Norwegian tactician did end up getting the job full time…

Solskjaer may have started well at Old Trafford, but his appointment was clearly not thought through well enough, and we’re sure they won’t be making the same mistake with Carrick this time!

