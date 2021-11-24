Pundit singles out Chelsea star who is in “the form of his life”

Ally McCoist has absolutely raved about the form of Chelsea right-back Reece James after his stunning performance in the club’s 4-0 win over Juventus last night.

The Blues were a joy to watch as their academy players ran riot against one of Europe’s biggest names in what is sure to go down as a memorable European night at Stamford Bridge.

James scored a beautifully-taken goal in the second half, and he’s just looked almost unplayable in recent times, drawing comparisons with Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold for the style with which he plays the game on that right-hand side.

See below as talkSPORT pundit McCoist praises James for being in the form of his life…

Chelsea fans will be loving James’ performances right now, and Thomas Tuchel’s side is full of quality young players.

Trevoh Chalobah and Callum Hudson-Odoi are two other academy graduates who shone against Juve, while Mason Mount has also been a key player for the west London giants for some time now.

