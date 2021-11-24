Ally McCoist has absolutely raved about the form of Chelsea right-back Reece James after his stunning performance in the club’s 4-0 win over Juventus last night.

The Blues were a joy to watch as their academy players ran riot against one of Europe’s biggest names in what is sure to go down as a memorable European night at Stamford Bridge.

James scored a beautifully-taken goal in the second half, and he’s just looked almost unplayable in recent times, drawing comparisons with Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold for the style with which he plays the game on that right-hand side.

See below as talkSPORT pundit McCoist praises James for being in the form of his life…

? “Reece James has been phenomenal. He has been in the form of his life!” ? “You don’t expect a Juventus side to be torn to shreds. There’s a desire about #CFC.” Ally McCoist praises Reece James & Chelsea’s performance vs Juventus in the #UCL. pic.twitter.com/ELxzz1kfc1 — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) November 24, 2021

Chelsea fans will be loving James’ performances right now, and Thomas Tuchel’s side is full of quality young players.

Trevoh Chalobah and Callum Hudson-Odoi are two other academy graduates who shone against Juve, while Mason Mount has also been a key player for the west London giants for some time now.