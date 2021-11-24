Chelsea sweating on scan results as in form star could miss entire season

Chelsea will be nervously awaiting the results of Ben Chilwell’s scan.

Chilwell, 24, was in action during the Blues’ most recent Champions League group game against Juventus on Tuesday night.

Having started the season in excellent form, which includes three goals and an assist in his first six Premier League matches, Chilwell has deservedly become Thomas Tuchel’s first-choice left-back.

However, despite the Londoners thumping Serie A giants Juventus 4-0 at Stamford Bridge, their evening was ruined after Chilwell picked up a nasty-looking injury.

After hobbling off the field with around 20-minutes left to play, the extent of the England international’s injury quickly became apparent.

Fearing the 24-year-old has damaged his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL), according to a recent report from the Telegraph, Chelsea is now waiting for a recent scan to confirm their suspicions.

Should Chilwell’s scan confirm the Blues’ biggest fears, the defender would then be expected to miss the remainder of the season.

The possibility of being without one of his most effective players, so far this season, will undoubtedly be weighing heavy on Tuchel’s mind – although the German does have the experienced Marcos Alonso to step in as a replacement, Chilwell’s contributions during the first part of this season cannot be underestimated.