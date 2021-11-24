Chelsea relaxed about key player’s future despite Barcelona transfer interest

Chelsea are reportedly relaxed about the future of long-serving defender Cesar Azpilicueta despite Fabrizio Romano confirming to Talk Chelsea that there is some interest from Barcelona in a potential transfer deal.

The Spaniard will be out of contract at Stamford Bridge at the end of this season, but Romano insists that he loves the club and suggests there shouldn’t be too much to worry about here, even if Barcelona are pursuing this kind of deal…

Azpilicueta remains an important part of this Chelsea squad and they’d surely regret losing a leader like this, even if he isn’t getting any younger.

Barcelona’s interest is hardly surprising, with the Catalan giants struggling financially in recent times, leaving them reliant on potential free transfers like this.

Sergio Aguero, Eric Garcia and Memphis Depay all joined Barca for free at the start of this season, so it could be smart business by the club to try to exploit this market again.

