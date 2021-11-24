Chelsea are reportedly interested in a potential transfer swoop for Juventus forward Federico Chiesa.

The Italy international has been a world class performer in Serie A for a while now, and it’s unsurprising he’s got admirers at Stamford Bridge.

Calciomercato report that Chelsea could be prepared to make a big investment in Chiesa, possibly as high as €100million.

This makes sense given that the Blues have some issues with their recent attacking signings, with the likes of Timo Werner, Kai Havertz, Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic all being a little inconsistent and underwhelming.

Chelsea spent big on these players, but haven’t really seen a return on their investment, so they might well be tempted to offload some of them and bring in Chiesa instead.

The 24-year-old could give CFC something a bit different up front, and provide more support for Romelu Lukaku, who has also not yet had the impact some might’ve expected.

In fairness to Lukaku, injuries haven’t helped him, but it generally seems clear that if Chelsea have any weaknesses right now, it’s in that area of the pitch.

Thomas Tuchel has done fine work with this squad, so could take them even further if he had a more reliable forward player like Chiesa to work with.