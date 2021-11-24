Tottenham manager Antonio Conte has responded to talk of Mauricio Pochettino possibly taking the Manchester United job.

The Italian tactician will know Pochettino well from his previous spell in the Premier League when he was in charge of Chelsea and often came up against Pochettino, who was manager of Spurs at the time.

Still, Conte didn’t have any particular thoughts on the prospect of Conte taking over at Man Utd, and even laughed at the suggestion that he should have an opinion on it, explaining that he’s simply too busy focusing on his current job to think about what Pochettino is up to…

Pochettino did fine work at Spurs and it will be interesting to see if Conte can have similar success.

It would also be intriguing to see the pair locking horns in Premier League matches again in the near future, though it remains to be seen if we’ll see the South American tactician in English football again soon.