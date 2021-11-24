Video: David Alaba gives Real Madrid the lead against Sheriff

Another shock result might have been on the cards in the Champions League with minnows Sheriff managing to hold 13 times winners Real Madrid until the half hour.

Their resistance was finally broken thanks to a wickedly deflected free-kick from David Alaba.

The Austrian stood over the ball along with Toni Kroos, and a whipped left-foot shot hit a defender on the way in to bamboozle the goalkeeper.

MORE: Liverpool’s regret

The goal will surely give Los Blancos the platform to build from to keep them at the top of Group D.

? Le coup Franc de David Alaba pour l’ouverture du score ! ?? pic.twitter.com/MyOzXqly8n — Real Madrid-French ?? (@RMadridFrench) November 24, 2021

DAVID ALABA GETS HIS SECOND REAL MADRID GOAL ?? pic.twitter.com/bUKsVN3FZY — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) November 24, 2021

Pictures from CBS Sports Golazo