Video: David Alaba gives Real Madrid the lead against Sheriff

Champions League
Another shock result might have been on the cards in the Champions League with minnows Sheriff managing to hold 13 times winners Real Madrid until the half hour.

Their resistance was finally broken thanks to a wickedly deflected free-kick from David Alaba.

The Austrian stood over the ball along with Toni Kroos, and a whipped left-foot shot hit a defender on the way in to bamboozle the goalkeeper.

The goal will surely give Los Blancos the platform to build from to keep them at the top of Group D.

