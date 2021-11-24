Manchester United and Chelsea are reportedly both interested in a potential transfer deal for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

The Netherlands international has not been at his best for Barca, but it seems he still has big-name admirers around Europe at the moment.

According to Todo Fichajes, both Man Utd and Chelsea are keen on bringing in De Jong to solve their current issues in midfield, with the former Ajax man likely to cost around €90million.

De Jong could be a particularly useful signing for United right now after a nightmare start to the season, with the club in need of upgrades on under-performing players like Nemanja Matic, Fred, and Scott McTominay.

As also mentioned by Todo Fichajes, MUFC also face doubts over Paul Pogba, who is nearing the end of his contract, and Donny van de Beek.

Van de Beek has barely featured in the United XI since he joined, and Todo Fichajes suggest he could be on his way out along with Pogba.

De Jong could then be a hugely important signing, even if he’s not been entirely convincing at Barcelona.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are also said to be looking at the 24-year-old due to the poor form of loan signing Saul since he joined in the summer.

Todo Fichajes state that Thomas Tuchel is already looking to replace the Spain international, and it’s easy to see how De Jong could be an upgrade in that area of the pitch.