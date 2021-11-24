Manager who helped bring down Solskjaer is a surprise contender to replace him at Man United

Arsenal FC Manchester United FC
Former Arsenal manager Unai Emery is reportedly one of the contenders for the Manchester United job.

The Spanish tactician is a surprise name mentioned by Sport Bild reporter Christian Falk via his official Twitter account, along with Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers, who has held some talks with the Red Devils, as we recently revealed.

Emery struggled in his previous spell in the Premier League with Arsenal, but he’s generally had an impressive career elsewhere, particularly in La Liga.

Currently in charge of Villarreal, Emery helped the club win the Europa League final against Man Utd last season, which will surely end up going down as a crucial moment that led to everything falling apart for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Emery’s side beating Solskjaer’s men back in May seemed to start the team’s down-turn, and the Norwegian tactician may well have been given more time at Old Trafford if he’d succeeded in winning silverware.

United fans will no doubt have mixed feelings about this news, with someone like Rodgers perhaps seeming more suited to the role with the style of football he’s known for.

Emery may well have won trophies with teams like Villarreal and Sevilla, but his style of football at Arsenal was not popular and it’s hard to imagine it would bring him success at United either.

