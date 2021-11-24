Although Wednesday night’s Champions League group stage match against Paris Saint-Germain isn’t exactly a must-win, the three points would guarantee Man City top spot and a favourable Round of 16 draw.

After coming so close to a much-needed maiden European title last season, only to be denied by a professional Chelsea performance, Pep Guardiola would surely like his side to send out a statement of intent.

It won’t be easy of course, with Lionel Messi back to face his old boss in Manchester once more.

PSG themselves came close in the 2020 final against Bayern Munich, and this year is arguably their best chance of breaking their own duck in the competition.

City have gone with a strong squad, as might be expected, however, there’s no place for Phil Foden.

Your City XI to face PSG! ? XI | Ederson, Walker, Dias, Stones, Cancelo, Rodrigo, Gundogan (C), Zinchenko, Mahrez, Bernardo, Sterling SUBS | Steffen, Carson, Ake, Jesus, Laporte, Fernandinho, Palmer, McAtee#ManCity pic.twitter.com/Hg7235LqbM — Manchester City (@ManCity) November 24, 2021

Although it hasn’t been confirmed why the England international is absent, given the high-profile nature of the game, an injury could be inferred.

Jack Grealish also misses out with Guardiola making some bold calls.

What happened to foden? — Temmy_xo? (@Akomolafetemil2) November 24, 2021

we need foden pep — JamesMozina (@jmozina7) November 24, 2021

Foden bro??? — Amin – FUT Trader (@Amin__FUT) November 24, 2021