Chelsea could beat Liverpool to free transfer due to Tuchel connection

Chelsea could reportedly be in a strong position to clinch the transfer of Borussia Monchengladbach defender Matthias Ginter.

The 27-year-old is nearing the end of his contract with his current club, attracting a host of big-name suitors, including Chelsea and Liverpool, according to Todo Fichajes.

The report suggests, however, that it’s the Blues leading the chase for Ginter’s signature, with Thomas Tuchel already holding talks to convince his former player to join him at Stamford Bridge.

Ginter played under Tuchel at Borussia Dortmund a few years ago, and it now looks like they could be reunited in west London in the near future.

This would be an important signing for Chelsea, who face losing a free agent of their own as Antonio Rudiger is nearing the end of his current contract with the club.

Ginter would make sense as a replacement for Rudiger, but Liverpool could surely also have benefited from this potential signing.

Virgil van Dijk’s lengthy injury last season was a bit of a wake-up call for the Reds, who suffered hugely in his absence as Joel Matip and Joe Gomez also both struggled to stay fit.

LFC then brought in Ibrahima Konate in the summer and he’s made a reasonably solid start, though he’s not played as much as some might have expected.

The opportunity to sign Ginter on a free could therefore have made a lot of sense for the Merseyside giants, but it looks like Chelsea are firmly in pole position here.