Ever since joining Eredivisie side, Ajax, Sebastien Haller has been a perfect fit. Something just seemed to click, especially in Europe.

On Wednesday night at Besiktas, the striker was at it again, scoring a brace to ease the Dutch giants to victory, and giving them a perfect five wins out of five this season in the Champions League.

Moreover, from a personal perspective, Haller can be please with the fact that those goals saw him set a new all-time record in the competition.

Sebastien Haller has scored more goals in his first five Champions League games than any player in the history of the competition ? pic.twitter.com/62NC7DzjmG — GOAL (@goal) November 24, 2021

5 – Sébastien Haller is only the fourth player in UEFA Champions League history to score in his first five appearances in the competition, after Alessandro Del Piero (1995), Diego Costa (2014) and Erling Haaland (2019). Entrance. pic.twitter.com/RUxqQRh6tB — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 24, 2021

Sébastien Haller with his EIGHTH goal in this season’s Champions League ? pic.twitter.com/7i7KJQi4VW — DAZN Canada (@DAZN_CA) November 24, 2021

This team move from Ajax ? And Sébastien Haller scores his EIGHTH #UCL goal of the season ? pic.twitter.com/GeNJCuKCXq — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) November 24, 2021

Make that two goals on the day and nine in the #UCL for Sébastien Haller! He’s tied with Robert Lewandowski for the most goals in the competition, and Ajax is closing in on a fifth straight win in Group C (via @CBSSportsGolazo) pic.twitter.com/ZCog0mJEKj — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) November 24, 2021

Pictures from beIN Sports and CBS Sports Golazo