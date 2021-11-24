Arsenal are reportedly eyeing up a potential transfer swoop for Romanian wonderkid Ianis Stoica.

The 18-year-old winger has had a superb start to the season, scoring six goals and weighing in with two assists in all competitions so far for Steaua Bucharest.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is now said to be ready to move for Stoica in the January transfer window, as he bids to strengthen his attacking options.

Stoica looks ready to go into the Arsenal first-team straight away and have a positive impact, with the Gunners still lacking a bit of spark up front.

Nicolas Pepe has been a big disappointment for the north London giants, with his future in some doubt ahead of the January transfer window.

It may well be that we’ll see Pepe move on and Stoica come in as his replacement at the Emirates Stadium.

Some Arsenal fans will no doubt want a player with more experience, but Stoica looks like he has a big future in the game so may be worth swooping for now, before other big clubs take notice.