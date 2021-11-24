He’s been a headline-making striker ever since he burst onto the Champions League scene with Monaco, and Kylian Mbappe continues to evidence his importance to current employers, Paris Saint-Germain on the European stage.

One of very few players that almost always turn up for the big games, the French World Cup winner has already made his mark in the competition even if he hasn’t managed to get his hands on the trophy just yet.

That’s because the amount of games he’s played in the Champions League at the age of just 22 years and 339 days.

MORE: Liverpool’s regret

The game against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday night was his 50th appearance in the competition.

50 – Kylian Mbappé will tonight make his 50th UEFA Champions League appearance – aged 22 years and 339 days, he is the second-youngest outfield player to reach that milestone, behind only Cesc Fàbregas (22 years & 331 days). Veteran. pic.twitter.com/A7VAc8F6x7 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 24, 2021

Only Cesc Fabregas, at 22 years and 331 days beats that record.

More Stories / Latest News Manchester United targeted £25m rated Juventus midfielder before Solskjaer sacking Video: Pundit’s argument as to why Man United shouldn’t go anywhere near Pochettino Video: Haller’s brace against Besiktas sees him set new Champions League record

Mbappe is a virtual guarantee of goals at the highest level, and it’s no wonder then, that when that Champions League anthem sounds, the Frenchman will be one of the first names down on the team sheet.