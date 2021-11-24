In the end, it was another comfortable win for Liverpool, in a run that’s becoming quite a habit for them.

Jurgen Klopp’s side were sensational at times against Porto at Anfield, and their eventual 2-0 win over the Portuguese came courtesy of a sumptuous finish from Thiago Alcantara and yet another Mo Salah goal.

The two goals also appear to have, incredibly, equalled an 82-year-old record of a team having scored at least two goals in 16 consecutive matches in all competitions.

With that result tonight, Liverpool have become the first English club in 82 years (Wolves, 1939) to score 2+ goals in 16 straight matches in all competitions. The Reds have scored at least two in every match this season, apart from against Chelsea at Anfield, when we scored 1. pic.twitter.com/2Y1pDirJcM — LFC Stats (@LFCData) November 24, 2021

Only West Ham United have managed to get the better of them in all that time, and they’ll surely push Chelsea all the way both domestically and, were they to meet, in Europe.

MORE: Liverpool’s regret

Five wins out of five in this season’s Champions League group stages has made it a perfect start to their European campaign in 2021/22.

FIVE WINS OUT OF FIVE IN THE #UCL ? pic.twitter.com/n1aYdKMCIi — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 24, 2021

After winning the trophy against Tottenham a couple of seasons ago, the Anfield-based outfit know exactly what’s required if they want to try and go all the way again.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Late Messias goal for AC Milan could knock Atletico Madrid out of Europe Arthur Cabral’s arrival at Barcelona could spell the end of Depay and Braithwaite (Video) Lovely bit of trickery allows Salah to double Liverpool lead against Porto

They’ll have the backing of their fans too of course, many of whom took to social media after the game to express their delight at the result.

Best team in the world — ? (@anfieldredss) November 24, 2021

tears we absolutely bossed a group many said it was the group of death — MainManMané (@SheikhSadio) November 24, 2021

It’s a special club with a special set of players and coach #YWNWA — Codasa (@Codasa401) November 24, 2021

Great result lads ? impressed with Tyler Morton I have to say #YNWA — Laura Jones (@XLCRJX) November 24, 2021