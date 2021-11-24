‘Best team in the world’ – These Liverpool fans delighted with win over Porto that equalled an 82-year-old record

In the end, it was another comfortable win for Liverpool, in a run that’s becoming quite a habit for them.

Jurgen Klopp’s side were sensational at times against Porto at Anfield, and their eventual 2-0 win over the Portuguese came courtesy of a sumptuous finish from Thiago Alcantara and yet another Mo Salah goal.

The two goals also appear to have, incredibly, equalled an 82-year-old record of a team having scored at least two goals in 16 consecutive matches in all competitions.

Only West Ham United have managed to get the better of them in all that time, and they’ll surely push Chelsea all the way both domestically and, were they to meet, in Europe.

Five wins out of five in this season’s Champions League group stages has made it a perfect start to their European campaign in 2021/22.

After winning the trophy against Tottenham a couple of seasons ago, the Anfield-based outfit know exactly what’s required if they want to try and go all the way again.

They’ll have the backing of their fans too of course, many of whom took to social media after the game to express their delight at the result.

