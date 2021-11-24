Liverpool predicted line up to face Porto

Liverpool face off against Porto in matchday five of the Champions League, with some rotation expected to occur.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have already secured top spot in Group B with a 100% winning record from the other four games they have played, including two victories over La Liga Champions Atletico Madrid.

In terms of team news, Klopp has a decision to make over the involvement of full-back Andrew Robertson and club captain Jordan Henderson, with the latter getting some minutes in the 4-0 win over Arsenal at the weekend.

Otherwise there are no fresh concerns, with longer term injuries to Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita, Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott still being nursed.

James Milner and Divock Origi missed the game at the weekend through hamstring and illness respectively, but did train on Tuesday ahead of the game.

So with this in mind, you can see our predicted line up below.

Not too many surprises with this line up.

Klopp will respect Porto but will certainly recognise the need to rotate and keep some members of his squad fresh.

Kostas Tsimikas will continue at left-back while Ibrahima Konate will return to the starting xi.

Henderson will return to the starting xi as well and collect some vital minutes. The ususal front three will continue, but expect some early changes into the second half to see the likes of Origi, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Takumi Minamino.

Porto know that their position in the last 16 could be sealed tonight if results elsewhere go their way and they pick up a positive result tonight.

However, they will not want to take that chance so they should definitely be up for the game tonight.