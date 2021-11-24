Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is reportedly expected to try to prevent Divock Origi from sealing a transfer away from the club this January.

Origi is supposedly on Newcastle United’s list of transfer targets for this winter on a possible loan move, but Klopp doesn’t want to lose another attacking player ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations, according to the Northern Echo.

Although Origi is not currently a regular for Liverpool, this seems sensible from Klopp, who is already working with a smaller squad than his title rivals like Manchester City and Chelsea.

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane could be set to miss a large chunk of games when they head to Cameroon at the end of December, while Roberto Firmino has also been struggling with injuries.

Liverpool also have Diogo Jota and Takumi Minamino as alternatives, but it’s easy to see why Klopp might also be keen to hang on to Origi as well.

The Belgium international has been a solid and reliable backup option for a number of years now, and this just doesn’t seem like a sensible time to be letting him go.

It’s a blow for Newcastle, however, as their new owners look to make a statement in the transfer market this January.